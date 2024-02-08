Cabinet, Assembly to decide on probe into Kaleshwaram, says CM Revanth

Speaking to the media on the Assembly premises, Revanth Reddy said the High Court, while refusing to allocate a sitting judge, had suggested to the government to utilize the services of a retired judge

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Thursday that with the Telangana High Court rejecting the State government’s appeal to allocate a sitting judge for a judicial probe into the Kaleshwaram project, the Cabinet or Assembly would discuss and decide on the course of action to be taken.

Speaking to the media on the Assembly premises, the Chief Minister said the High Court, while refusing to allocate a sitting judge, had suggested to the government to utilize the services of a retired judge. The issue would be discussed in the cabinet or in the Assembly and a decision would be taken accordingly, he said, also stating that instructions were issued to conduct an enquiry into Mission Bhagiratha project works.

Countering BRS charges, he said the decision to hand over River Krishna projects to the Krishna River Management Board was taken by the previous BRS government.

“The people are in no mood to believe the BRS and its chief K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he said.

Regarding permission to the BRS for a public meeting at Nalgonda next week, the Chief Minister said it was a democratic right and the State government would not impose any restrictions. However, the local police would take a decision considering security and other aspects, he said.

The Chief Minister also criticised the BRS president’s absence during the Governor’s address on Thursday and said he hoped Chandrashekhar Rao would attend the Assembly session and fulfill his role as Leader of Opposition.

The Chief Minister also said the State government was following all procedures regarding TSPSC job notifications. All measures were being taken to ensure there were no shortcomings in the administration, he said.