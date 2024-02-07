| Notification For 15000 Police Jobs Would Be Issued In 15 Days Says Cm Revanth

Notification for 15,000 police jobs would be issued in 15 days, says CM Revanth

This apart, a Group I notification would be issued for filling up 64 new vacancies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 10:07 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Instructing 30 lakh unemployed youth to prepare for recruitment examinations, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said notifications would be issued in the next 15 days to fill up 15,000 police job vacancies.

This apart, a Group I notification would be issued for filling up 64 new vacancies. The State government was initiating all measures for filling up of vacancies, he said after handing over compassionate appointment orders to 441 persons in Singareni Collieries Company Limited here on Wednesday.

Also Read Netherlands Ambassador calls on CM Revanth

The Chief Minister said Singareni workers had played a major role in achieving Telangana. Though political parties might have failed in achieving Telangana, workers fought many battles for a separate Telangana, he said.

Alleging that the previous government neglected Singareni, he said the Centre too created many obstacles for SCCL. In the recent elections, the Singareni region had extended support to the Congress and many contestants were elected with huge majorities, he said.

The Chief Minister said instructions were issued to officials to ensure 80 percent Singareni jobs were sanctioned to local people. “A positive decision will be taken on construction of a super specialty hospital in the Singareni region, besides examining the request for age relaxation under compassionate grounds,” Revanth Reddy said.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and others also spoke.