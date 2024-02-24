Cabinet sub committee on GO 317 issues

Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha is the chairman of the the Committee, while IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar are Members.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 07:46 PM

Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha is the chairman of the the Committee, while IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar are Members.

Hyderabad: The State government has constituted a Cabinet Sub Committee to examine and make recommendations on issues related to GO 317. Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued orders to this effect here on Saturday.

Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha is the chairman of the the Committee, while IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar are Members. The Committee will examine the issues and submit its report to the government.

Also Read Bandi asks whether Govt will modify GO 317

The GO 317 pertains to Telangana Public Employment and a zonal system in the allocation of jobs. The new system was formulated after Telangana was reorganized into 33 new districts.