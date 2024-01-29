Bandi asks whether Govt will modify GO 317

Stating that employees had took to the roads in protest against the GO, he said the Congress leaders, who assured to modify the GO if they came to power, were delaying the issue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 08:23 PM

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar has asked whether the State government would modify the GO 317, which he alleged has become a problem for employees and teachers.

When it was in the Opposition, the Congress had demanded the previous government for the modification of the GO.

BJP had also agitated against the GO, he said in Gangadhara mandal on Monday.

