CM Revanth expresses displeasure over performance of Collectors

Collectors should visit hospitals, Anganwadi centres, schools and government departments regularly, Revanth said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 11:15 PM

CM Revanth Reddy held a meeting with IAS officers from 29 departments in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Expressing displeasure over the functioning of Collectors, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said many of them were not even stepping out of their offices and said he would conduct weekly visits to the districts shortly.

IAS officers were expected to implement good governance policies with all their experience and expertise. Collectors should visit hospitals, Anganwadi centres, schools and government departments regularly, he said at a meeting with IAS officers from 29 departments here on Tuesday.

“Officials should immediately respond to the people’s difficulties, untoward incidents and mishaps,” Revanth Reddy said.

Stating that his government bore no grudge against any officer, the Chief Minister said they would get good opportunities based on their performance. “Officials should refrain from taking own decisions, which would present the government in bad light. Instructions from the Chief Minister’s Office should be followed,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that each officer should come up with one flagship idea within two weeks.

Announcing that he would visit one district a week, the Chief Minister said he would personally examine the implementation of various programmes at the field level. The idea would be to meet the people and the detailed schedule of the district tours would be released soon, he said.

“Everyone should work responsibly, besides being accountable to the people. It is the responsibility of officials to make Telangana a role model for other States,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that since the elections were over, officials should focus on administration, he said.

“Officers should not confine themselves to offices and should conduct field trips once in a week to monitor the performance of their departments. They should also hold a meeting with senior officials of all the districts once a month,” Revanth Reddy said.

R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and senior officials were present.