Saturday, Aug 12, 2023
Home | News | Cag Report On Central Government Schemes Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana Pmjay

CAG Report On Central Government Schemes | Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana | PMJAY

This has sparked yet another controversy at a time when the Centre is already grappling with a no-confidence motion, violence in Haryana and Manipur.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:56 PM, Sat - 12 August 23
CAG Report On Central Government Schemes | Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana | PMJAY

Hyderabad:The latest report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has made some shocking revelations about a central government scheme.

This has sparked yet another controversy at a time when the Centre is already grappling with a no-confidence motion, violence in Haryana and Manipur.

Let us understand the details of the latest CAG report.

 

Related News

Latest News