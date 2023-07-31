California’s Global Logic plans unit in Nizamabad IT Hub

Global Logic, headquartered in California of USA, already has two campuses at Gachibowli and Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, employing approximately 3,000 IT professionals.

Hyderabad: Ahead of the inauguration of the new IT hub in Nizamabad shortly, BRS MLC K Kavitha urged Global Logic, a subsidiary company of the internationally renowned Hitachi Group, to consider establishing its unit in Nizamabad. Her request received positive response from the company representatives during a meeting held in Hyderabad on Monday.

Global Logic vice president Guru Kamakolanu and content engineering division vice president Krishna Mohan Veeravalli, who are scheduled to visit the Nizamabad facility on Tuesday, discussed the facilities available at the new IT hub with Kavitha on Monday. On the occasion, the company representatives assured to give priority to women in employment in their facility to be established in Nizamabad. MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan, Shakeel Ahmed and BRS NRI Cell Global Coordinator Mahesh Bigala also were present.

Kavitha explained the various facilities available in the area, including transportation, water and electricity, and emphasised the importance of peace and security in the region. The meeting focused on potential opportunities and advantages of the Nizamabad IT hub. Local MLA and TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan assured convenient transportation by introducing new RTC buses to the IT hub.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha appreciated the company representatives on their plans to expand in Telangana. She highlighted the visionary approach of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao in their efforts to create employment opportunities for local youth through the establishment of IT hubs in all districts headquarters.

