Nizamabad: MLC K Kavitha asks district authorities to take up relief works

MLC K Kavitha asked the BRS cadres to visit the affected areas and provide assistance to the people

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:29 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

File Photo

Nizamabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi(BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Saturday asked district authorities to take up relief works on a warfooting in the rain hit areas of the district.

The BRS MLC, who reviewed the situation of rain affected areas with district collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, urged the officials to take up relief works without causing inconvenience to the people. She discussed various issues including, release of water from the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) , problems faced by people in low-lying areas, and relief measures.

She asked the BRS cadres to visit the affected areas and provide assistance to the people. She also directed them to take immediate steps for the restoration of medical, food, electricity, and road facilities and asked them to make use of government-established control rooms.

Kavitha informed that her office would also be available continuously to address any concerns. The MLC stated that she would convey the points raised by the authorities regarding relief measures to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and would work to address them.