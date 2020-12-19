Call centres raided in Cyberabad

On Saturday, the police raided four call centres in Gachibowli from where instant loan offers were being made

By | Published: 10:48 pm

Hyderabad: A day after the suicide of a software engineer P Sunil, the Cyberabad Police started cracking the whip on call centres that were making calls to the people offering instant loans.

On Saturday, the police raided four call centres in Gachibowli from where instant loan offers were being made. Preliminary inquiries by the police revealed that the companies had obtained licences of non-banking financial companies from Delhi and were illegally operating in the city. The police seized electronic gadgets, records and other incriminating material from the place and are analysing the money transfers.

The Telangana Police had identified a number of phone-based applications offering instant loans to people and then harassing them for delaying repayment. The police said these centres were running in different States across the country and charging exorbitant interest from the borrowers after luring them.

