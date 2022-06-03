Canada interested to partner with Telangana: Consul General of Canada

Published Date - 09:42 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: The infrastructure that Hyderabad city provides is of global standards. Canadian companies and entrepreneurs don’t know much about opportunities and regions in South India, said Benoit Prefontaine, Consul General of Canada.

“We are in the process of creating awareness about South India among Canadian people and business. We are interested to partner with South States specially Telangana State in IT/ITES, life sciences, pharma and aerospace. It offers us a huge scope to invest and expand,” he said at an interactive meet organised by industry body FTCCI in Hyderabad.

“We have not done enough in propagating and promoting Canada as an investment destination especially in South India. Up north of India Canada is fairly known and we have many a entrepreneurs, employees and students from here,” he said. The proposed Canada-India Free Trade Agreement will be a game changer, he said.

“We would like to explore Canada as a market for Telangana products and services at the same time want to show the enormous advantage the State offers to investors in terms of ease of doing business, technology hub like THub and WeHub ,” said Anil Aggarwal, Sr Vice President, FTCCI.

Canada’s economic partnership with India is a $100 billion relationship. There are about two lakh Indian students currently in Canada, which is double the number of Chinese students. The Visa backlog due to Covid shutdown was likely to end this year, said Kenneth Wong, Senior Trade Commissioner – South India, Consulate General of Canada in Bengaluru.

