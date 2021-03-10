Canada’s dancing Sikh has bhangra therapy to beat sub-zero cold!

Recently, Pandhar posted a dancing video after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, and the clip went viral again.

By | Published: 2:42 pm

Yukon: A Canadian Sikh has gone viral, and not surprisingly it is bhangra that has made him a darling of social media. Gurdeep Pandhar, a native of Yukon, Canada, has been regularly posting videos of himself, dancing outdoors in the snow, amidst temperatures ranging between minus 20 and minus 25 degrees Celsius. His videos have inspired many, especially those who don’t like excessive cold weather.



Last month in an interview with the local Canadian organisation CBC, Pandhar, a bhangra teacher by profession, said he only wanted to spread positivity through his videos. “Once we wholeheartedly love doing something outdoors every day, I think cold winter months start to look delightful. I love winters from my core. I get excited during fall times when I know winter is coming soon, and every year I wish it would stay longer than it does. Why do I feel like this? Because Bhangra is my outdoor love in winters, and I enjoy doing it again and again,” he said in the interview.

“Bhangra is a high-energy dance. It keeps me warm and positive. The dance movements create warm energy in the body, which keep the core heated even in sub-zero temperatures,” he added.