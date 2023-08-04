Cancer survivor Chhavi Mittal confronts new health challenge with hope

Chhavi recently took to Instagram to share her experience and open up about her diagnosis of costochondritis.

By ANI Updated On - 02:55 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Mumbai: Actor Chhavi Mittal, who braved breast cancer and fought back like a real hero last year, is now battling costochondritis.

Taking to Instagram, Chhavi recently opened up about her diagnosis of costochondritis.

Costochondritis is a condition characterized by inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the breastbone (sternum).

“Naya wali beemari layi hoon market mein [I am here with a new disease]. It’s called costochondritis. Fancy no? (It’s an injury to a cartilage in the chest) The probable cause could be radiation (cancer treatment) or a side effect of the injection I took for osteopenia (a condition with low BMD) or it could be an incessant cough (which I had a few days back) or a combination of one or more or all,” Chhavi shared.

Chhavi revealed she has been experiencing “pain while breathing, using my hand, or arm, or lying down, or sitting, or laughing or pretty much everything.”

She added, “No, I’m not always positive about it, but I’m rarely negative. So, holding my chest in my hand, I went to the gym (my happiest place) because you know what? We all get knocked down, but do we get up again? Well, I do! For anyone who needs to hear this…I know ur suffering in some way or the other.. but ur not alone! And, this too shall pass.”

Concluding her post on a positive note, Chhavi wrote, “For anyone who needs to hear this.. I know ur suffering in some way or the other.. but ur not alone! And THIS TOO SHALL PASS. #healthiswealth.”

Chhavi’s post left her fans and members of the television industry concerned.

“More power to you girl..you are inspiring many cancer patients and cancer survivors… keep rocking n keep spreading smile,” a social media user commented.

“Lots of strength and love,” another one wrote.

In April 2022, Chhavi revealed that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. She underwent surgery and later declared herself cancer-free.