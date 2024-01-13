Car crash at Shamshabad road kills scientist and mother, injures five others

According to the police, Meruva Adishesha Reddy (57), a scientific officer at ECIL, and his mother M Ramulamma (88), were going in their car when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into an auto rickshaw and a bike before landing in the pit.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 06:34 PM

Hyderabad: A scientist and his mother were killed and five others sustained injuries when a car after ramming into vehicles landed in a roadside pit at Shamshabad road on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, Meruva Adishesha Reddy (57), a scientific officer at ECIL, and his mother M Ramulamma (88), were going in their car when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed into an auto rickshaw and a bike before landing in the pit.

Also Read Fire breaks out at a factory in Shamshabad

“The car ran into other vehicles and hit the roadside crash barriers before falling into the pit which was dug up as part of highway extension works. Adishesha and his mother died on the spot. A total of three vehicles including the car fell in the pit,” said Shamshabad Inspector, Sana Srinath.

The police reached the spot and after much effort entered into the pit and pulled out the bodies from the car and shifted to the mortuary. The injured were shifted to nearby local hospital.

The police registered a case and are referring the car to the Road Transport Authority for examination and their report.