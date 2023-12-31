| Fire Breaks Out At A Factory In Shamshabad

Fire breaks out at a factory in Shamshabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:27 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a factory at Shamshabad on Sunday morning leading to property loss. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out at a plastic material godown and factory located at Satamrai in Shamshabad.

On information fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

The fire was brought under control after two hours.

Officials suspect the fire might have started due to a short circuit. However investigation is going on to ascertain the exact reasons.