Car, driven by minor, rams vehicles parked outside temple in Manikonda

After hitting the vehicles, the car stopped and the boy fled from the spot leaving the car behind

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 June 2024, 09:43 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Over a dozen motorcycles were damaged when a car went out of control and rammed the vehicles parked outside a temple at Manikonda on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near the Golden Temple at Manikonda when a car, being driven by a minor boy, rammed the vehicles. After hitting the vehicles, the car stopped and the boy fled from the spot leaving the car behind.

The locals chased him and caught hold of the minor boy at an apartment nearby. The Narsingi police came to the spot and shifted the boy to police station. More details awaited.