Carolina Marin, Viktor Axelson win singles titles at Thailand Open

Bangkok: Reigning Olympic badminton champion Carolina Marin and Denmark’s Viktor Axelson on Sunday came out with dominant performances to win the respective women’s and men’s singles titles at the Toyota Thailand Open tournament.

In women’s singles final, Marin defeated top seed Tai Tzu-Ying 21-19, 21-17 in a match that lasted 48 minutes.

In men’s singles final, Axelsen eased past Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus 21-11, 21-7 in just 40 minutes to seal his second title within a span of two weeks in Thailand. With the win, the world number four has become the first men’s singles player to win all three Super 1000 tournament in a season and has also extended his unbeaten streak to 28 matches.

Thailand is hosting three consecutive badminton tournaments in a bio-secure bubble, without spectators amid the Covid-19 pandemic.