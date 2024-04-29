Monday, Apr 29, 2024
Home | Khammam | Case Registered Against A Wildlife Poacher In Madhira

Case registered against a wildlife poacher in Madhira

Speaking to the media on Monday he said a case was registered against him and nets used to hunt wild animals were seized.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 29 April 2024, 11:20 PM
Case registered against a wildlife poacher in Madhira
Speaking to the media on Monday he said a case was registered against him and nets used to hunt wild animals were seized.

Khammam: District Forest Officer Siddhartha Vikram Singh informed that a wildlife poacher was held and two kg meat of a sambar deer was seized from his house at District Forest Officerin Madhira forest range in the district on Sunday late night.

Speaking to the media on Monday he said a case was registered against him and nets used to hunt wild animals were seized.

Also Read

The accused would be produced before the court.

Related News

Latest News