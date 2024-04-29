Case registered against a wildlife poacher in Madhira

Speaking to the media on Monday he said a case was registered against him and nets used to hunt wild animals were seized.

Published Date - 29 April 2024, 11:20 PM

Khammam: District Forest Officer Siddhartha Vikram Singh informed that a wildlife poacher was held and two kg meat of a sambar deer was seized from his house at District Forest Officerin Madhira forest range in the district on Sunday late night.

The accused would be produced before the court.