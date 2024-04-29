Man booked for cheating people

They invested the money in installments and the fake website created by the crook who showed high returns.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 11:38 PM

Hyderabad: A man was booked for cheating people to the tune of Rs.65.3 lakh in the guise of cryptocurrency investments. Police said the victims from SR Nagar area were lured by fraudster A.Prakash Kumar to invest into cryptocurrency trading in fake companies.

They invested the money in installments and the fake website created by the crook who showed high returns. However, when they tried to withdraw the money, could not do so.

Based on their complaint, the Hyderabad Cybercrime police booked a case and transferred it to the SR Nagar police for further investigating.