Case booked against Akbaruddin Owaisi

Akbaruddin Owaisi was booked for allegedly obstructing a police officer in performing legitimate duty and also promoting enmity between two religious groups during his election campaign

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:47 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader in the State assembly and MLA candidate from the Chandrayangutta Assembly constituency, Akbaruddin Owaisi was on Wednesday booked for allegedly obstructing a police officer in performing legitimate duty and also promoting enmity between two religious groups during his election campaign.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, when P.Shiva Chandra, Station House Officer of Santosh Nagar was asking Owaisi to follow Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place for the upcoming assembly polls in the State. Akbaruddin Owaisi threatened the policeman after he was asked to stop his speech as he was exceeding the time as per the MCC.

The AIMIM leader who was addressing a campaign in Moinbagh further asked the policeman to leave the venue, implying that if he made a ‘signal’ to his supporters, the police personnel would be forced to run from the place.

The video of the alleged threatening and provocative comments made by Owaisi became viral on social media, “Do you think that after facing knives and bullets, I got weak, still there’s lots of courage in me. Five minutes are left and I’ll address five minutes, no one can stop me. If I give a signal then you’ll have to run, shall we make him run? This is what I’m saying, they come like this to weaken us,” Owaisi said.

Based on a complaint from the SHO, the Santosh Nagar police case was booked against the MLA and is being investigated.