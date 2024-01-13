Case booked against AP Deputy CM Narayana Swamy in Hyderabad

13 January 2024

Hyderabad: The Begum Bazaar police on Saturday registered a case against Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, K Narayana Swamy and others for allegedly intending to promote hatred between different groups.

The case was booked following a complaint made by Congress senior leader Dr Mallu Ravi alleged that during a meeting, Narayana Swamy and others had made false and objectionable statements against the Congress leaders. He further alleged that the Deputy CM of AP is spreading false news attributing the death of former Chief Minister of united A.P, YS Rajasekhar Reddy to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Mallu Ravi said that the statements made by Narayana Swamy have defamed and damaged the credibility of Sonia Gandhi and also gave scope for law and order problems.