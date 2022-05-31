Case booked against BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Hyderabad

Published Date - 10:32 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: A case has been booked against BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma by the Hyderabad Cyber Crime police for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed during a debate on a private television channel. The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police invoked Sections 153 (A), 504, 505(2) and 506 of IPC against Sharma.

A complaint was made by P Ravinder, sub inspector, Cyber Crime police who stated that during a television debate show on May 27, Sharma made some derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed. “The comments enraged and offended all Muslims as a community. Furthermore, she targeted beliefs and tenets of Islam with intention of creating disharmony, feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will between Muslims and non-Muslims,” the complaint read.

The complainant demanded action against Sharma and the news channel.

Another case was booked against AIMIM (Inquilab) party president Advocate Qavi Abbasi for threatening Nupur Sharma. The case was booked following a complaint made by a police constable of Hyderabad Cyber Crime police station.