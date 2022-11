Case booked against music director Devisri Prasad

On a complaint, the police booked a case and are investigating.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cybercrime police have booked a cast against Tollywood music director Devisri Prasad for allegedly hurting sentiments of a community.

Actor Karate Kalyani made a complaint with the police alleging that in a music album ‘O Pari’, the music director had used verses from religious scriptures for a song and played them with objectionable and obscene scenes.

