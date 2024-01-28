| Police Nabs Two For Operating Fake Insurance Company In Hyderabad

28 January 2024

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police for allegedly cheating public by operating a fake insurance company.

The arrested men Bellary Pavan Kumar (27) and Soudri Basavaraj (27) started a fake company ‘Chola MS General Insurance Company Limited’ and set up a call centre. Both of them had gathered the database of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company and started contacting the policy holders asking them to renew their policy.

“The executives provided bank account details to the unsuspecting victims to pay the amount and collected the amount from them,” said Additional CP (crimes) A V Ranganath.

On a complaint, the police booked a case and are investigating.