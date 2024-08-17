Cash of Rs 18 lakh stolen from car in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 August 2024, 08:17 PM

Mancherial: Unknown persons decamped with cash Rs 18 lakh from a car belonging to representatives of Vasavi Traders Company from Hyderabad in Bellampalli on Saturday.

Bellampalli Inspector Devaiah said that some unidentified persons stole a bag containing the cash kept in a parked car, while the representatives were collecting bills of their products in the Bazar Area in the town. The thieves came in a bike and took away the bag as per CCTV footage recorded in the area.

The representatives were in the town as part of a business trip. They said that they were carrying the cash gathered from their clients and meant to be handed over the management of their company.

Police said that they were verifying all angles including mischief by the representatives.