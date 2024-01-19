Caste census begins in Andhra Pradesh

The YSRCP government has set the caste census as a major goal and is considering that the enumeration can transform the living standards of people, according to government sources.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 January 2024, 10:55 AM

Hyderabad: The Comprehensive caste census has begin in Andhra Pradesh state on Friday to enumerate all castes in the state.

The entire exercise will be carried out by the village secretariat system along with the volunteer system in the state.

According to the official data, about 1.23 crore families consisting of 3.56 crore population in rural areas and 44.44 lakh families with nearly 1.3 crore population in urban areas will be covered during the census.