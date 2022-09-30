Catch World Television Premiere of action thriller ‘Anek’ on Sony Max today

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:21 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

‘Anek’ is a riveting crime drama with an alluring plot that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Hyderabad: Sony MAX is all set to enthral cinephiles this festive season with the World Television Premiere of the high-octane action thriller, ‘Anek’. Rifling through the strife-torn territories of North-East India, the film showcases the journey of an undercover cop tasked with facilitating peace amidst political turmoil between the government and the largest militant group of the region.

The film is helmed by the renowned director Anubhav Sinha and features Ayushmann Khurrana in the titular role alongside Andrea Kevichusa who makes her debut, and seasoned actors Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra. ‘Anek’ captivated audiences with enthralling twists and turns, and is geared up to entertain television viewers with its World Television Premiere on Sony MAX, today (September 30) at 9 pm.

‘Anek’ is set upon an undercover police officer Joshua (Ayushmann Khurrana) who embarks on a new adventure as he unfolds the grim reality and turbulence in the North-Eastern part of India while attempting to accelerate a Peace Accord with a ruthless militant and his companions. During the course of the mission, Joshua befriends Aido, (Andrea Kevichusa) an aspiring boxer who desires to represent her people by winning a gold medal for the country. What follows is a gripping tale of personal and professional conflict as Joshua attempts to rise above the divide and unite the country.

Ayushmann Khurrana said, “As an actor, I always attempt to challenge myself with unconventional roles that require me to push beyond barriers and explore a new horizon. It’s truly rare to come across a film that is artistic and conveys a message of unity. ‘Anek’ is a movie with strong emotions and I am looking forward to its television premiere on Sony MAX as I believe the movie must be taken to a larger audience.”

