Blockbuster hit ‘KGF Chapter 2’ set for a world television premiere on Sony Max

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:37 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, ‘KGF Chapter 2’ follows the life of Rocky after he has established himself as the kingpin of the gold mafia.

Hyderabad: The exhilarating battle for Kolar Gold Fields is headed to television screens with the flamboyant Rocky Bhai in a face-off against lethal enemies clamouring for revenge. Having emerged as the biggest blockbuster of 2022, ‘KGF Chapter 2’ is set for a dynamic World Television Premiere on Sony MAX on September 18 at 8 pm. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, ‘KGF Chapter 2’ follows the life of Rocky after he has established himself as the kingpin of the gold mafia. While his allies look up to him, the government sees him as an imminent threat to law and order. Rocky now must face the wrath of his enemies Adheera, Inayat Khalil and Ramika Sen as he attempts to fulfil the promise made to his mother.

Speaking of the World Television Premiere, Yash said, “We, as a team, had the vision to create a great cinematic experience and wanted it to reach people in every part of our country and worldwide. ‘KGF Chapter 2’ brought cinema lovers together and told a powerful story that portrayed the hope mothers pin on their children. The kind of love the audience showered on us is incredible. I believe that cinema has no boundaries and goes beyond mediums, and television will always be very special for me. The TV premiere is a great opportunity to present our film, and I am looking forward for it to reach more audiences through Sony MAX. And I hope those who have seen ‘KGF 2’, will enjoy it all over again from their homes.”

‘KGF Chapter 2’ has enthralling action sequences and iconic dialogues that has resulted in a cult following across the globe. Witness the swag of Rocky Bhai, as he takes on new challenges, only on Sony Max on September 18 at 8 pm.