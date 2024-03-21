CCMB invites applications for PhD program

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 March 2024, 05:20 PM

Hyderabad: The city-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for its PhD program for August, 2024.

Applications are invited for PhD in Developmental Biology, Structural Biology, Genomics and Epigenetic Regulation, Cell and Stem Cell Biology, Microbes and Biology infection, Wildlife conservation and Ecology and Crop Improvement.

Eligibility criteria is a Masters degree in any branch of Science with minimum 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade for General (UR)/General-EWS and minimum 50 per cent marks or equivalent grade for OBC (NCL)/SC/ST, Third gender and Persons with Disability (PwD).

The applicant should have a valid National-level Fellowship (JRF/ SRF of any funding agency, e.g. CSIR, UGC, DBT, DST, etc.) or any other equivalent fellowship like DBT-BET, INSPIRE, RGNF, etc. candidates can submit their applications online by March 31. For details: ccmb.res.in