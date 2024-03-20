World Sparrow Day celebrated at KBR Park in Hyderabad

Children who had earlier participated in various competitions like painting, drawings with the theme on sparrow and wildlife conservation were given away certificates and prizes.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 March 2024, 06:01 PM

Hyderabad: Children from different schools, volunteers involved in animal conservation, birders, NGOs and general public turned-up to participate in a special event organised by the State Forest department at KBR Park to mark the occasion of World Sparrow Day on Wednesday.

Children who had earlier participated in various competitions like painting, drawings with the theme on sparrow and wildlife conservation were given away certificates and prizes. On the occasion, the Forest department also held prize distribution function for the winners of ‘KBR through Lens eyes’, which was organised to commemorate the 25 th anniversary of the KBR Park.

Seasoned wildlife photographers, nature enthusiasts and amateur nature photographers participated in the event to showcase the diverse flora and fauna of KBR Park, a press release said. The participants submitted their entries in four categories including Plants, Animals, Landscape and People and all the winners of these categories were awarded certificate with cash prizes.

Organized by the District Forest Officer, Hyderabad, M.C.Pargaien, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden gave away the prizes. Shivani Dogra, Conservator of Forests, Charminar Circle, Surekha, Deccan Birders and others were present.