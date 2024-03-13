Hyderabad-based institutes play vital role in genome sequencing

Researchers from the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology have played their part in understanding the human genome, which many geneticists concur is the instruction manual of the human body

By M. Sai Gopal Published Date - 13 March 2024, 11:10 PM

Hyderabad: Two major genetic research institutions from Hyderabad, part of the prestigious GenomeIndia initiative, have played a vital role in completing genome sequencing of 10,000 individuals across India.

Researchers from the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) have played their part in understanding the human genome, which many geneticists concur is the instruction manual of the human body.

The preliminary results of the genome sequencing of 10,000 individuals, released last month by the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh in New Delhi, have indicated distinct genetic diversity in India. GenomeIndia is a national project funded by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and in the first phase completed genome sequencing of 10,000 representative individuals.

A report ‘Genome India: Population Genomics for Genomic Health’, developed by the program coordinator for GenomeIndia and senior CCMB genetic scientist Dr K Thangaraj said the primary aim was to construct a comprehensive catalogue of genetic variations of Indian population that would better capture the unique diversity.

“This initiative is not just about decoding our genes, it is about creating a detailed reference that encapsulates the Indian population’s genetic makeup and enables a deeper understanding of its diversity, health, and diseases,” he said.

The researchers collected 19,200 blood samples from 99 ethnic groups which along with their genetic information are available in the GenomeIndia biobank, as a reservoir for future research and breakthroughs.

The sequencing data for more than 7,800 samples have been securely archived at Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC), New Delhi, and all sequencing data for 10000 samples will soon be available for academic/ research purposes.

“Many of these variations will have clinical significance, leading to targeted clinical interventions for specific sub-groups. The genetic roadmap holds the promise of precision medicine and will potentially transform the landscape of clinical care for the benefit of common people,” the researchers said.