CCTV project inaugurated in Boduppal

Hyderabad: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Monday inaugurated the CCTV project at NIN Colony in Boduppal here. As part of expanding the community CCTV network across Rachakonda, the project was taken up at a cost of Rs.18 lakh.

Reddy, in the presence of Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, inaugurated the network of 92 cameras installed in nine colonies of Boduppal Municipality. The cameras were installed at strategic locations covering entry and exits points, main routes and crime-prone areas of the localities.

Police said there were now 657 community surveillance cameras and 5,535 Nenu Saitham cameras under the Medipally limits. In the recent past, snatching cases, a house burglary and robbery cases were detected with the help of CCTV footage, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said it was great to see citizens with the support of the police coming forward and installing surveillance cameras for their own security. He also urged the people to join hands for a safer Rachakonda and appealed to local public representatives to ensure installation of more cameras in the remaining colonies of Boduppal municipality.

Bhagwat said CCTV cameras had become an important aspect of modern day policing and almost 67 per cent of the crimes were being detected with the help of CCTV footage.

60 new CCTVs in Saroornagar

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat inaugurated 60 surveillance cameras under the Community CCTV initiative at Vyshali Nagar and Sairam Colony in Saroornagar here on Monday. The cost of the project is Rs 11 lakh, officials said.

Until now 465 surveillance cameras under Community CCTV project and 10,093 Nenu Saitham cameras have been installed in Saroornagar. In the recent past, snatching cases, a house burglary and robbery cases are detected through CCTV footages and recovered property. LB Nagar DCP Sunpreeth Singh, senior police officials and local representatives were present.

