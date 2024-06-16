Celebrate Bakrid peacefully: Medak Collector

Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
The Collector and SP B Bala Swamy held a review meeting with officials of Medak on Sunday to review arrangements for the Bakrid festival.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 16 June 2024, 08:48 PM
Medak: Collector Rahul Raj called upon the people to celebrate Bakrid peacefully across the Medak district on Monday.

Rahul Raj said Medak is known as a peaceful town and unity among the people of all communities. The SP said that they will ensure the festival is celebrated peacefully by deploying sufficient police force.

