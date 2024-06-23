Drunk youngster attacks friend, ends life in irrigation tank in Medak

According to the police, the entire episode was over in a few minutes. The youngster Sai Kumar, along with his friend Tirupathi and others were having a liquor party on the banks of the Uba Cheruvu on Sunday evening. Sai Kumar and Tirupathi had an argument over an issue during which Sai Kumar attacked Tirupathi in a fit of rage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 07:59 PM

Representational Image

Medak: A youngster, who attacked his friend while boozing on the outskirts of Chegunta mandal headquarters on Sunday evening, then suddenly jumped into a minor irrigation tank, where he drowned.

According to the police, the entire episode was over in a few minutes. The youngster Sai Kumar, along with his friend Tirupathi and others were having a liquor party on the banks of the Uba Cheruvu on Sunday evening. Sai Kumar and Tirupathi had an argument over an issue during which Sai Kumar attacked Tirupathi in a fit of rage.

Seeing Tirupathi injured, Sai Kumar suddenly jumped into the water and was drowned, police said. A case has been registered. The body was retrieved from the water a little later.