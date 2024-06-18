Medak police acting against BJP cadre, Gau Rakshaks, says MP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 07:34 PM

Medak MP M Raghuandan Rao talking to family members of those who were jailed at Medak Sub-jail on Tuesday.

Medak: Medak MP M Raghunandan Rao alleged that Medak Police acted negligently in dealing with Saturday’s incident in Medak which resulted in a communal clash in the town.

Speaking to news reporters at the Medak sub-jail after meeting BJP activists, who were arrested and jailed post the clash, Raghunandan Rao said the police who acted against the Gau Rakshaks would face action soon like the police personnel who were nabbed for their role in the phone tapping case. Alleging that the police did not initiate action against people from a certain community though they had abused a woman ASI on duty, he said the people would act if the police did not discharge their duties.

He also alleged that the Medak police allowed a man, who was involved in the clash, to undergo treatment in a private hospital in violation of rules. “Why didn’t you take him to a government hospital?” he asked, demanding Medak SP B Bala Swamy to produce the accused before court immediately. He also alleged that two Inspectors in Medak town were acting against the BJP cadre and Gau Rakshaks.