Celebrate this New Year in eco-friendly way, says NGO Dha3R 

NGO Dha3R, which works towards making the environment a better place, is urging the people of Hyderabad to celebrate the New Year parties in an eco-friendly way by avoiding the usage of plastics

By varun keval Published Date - 02:03 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Hyderabad: With New Year’s Eve just around the corner, people in Hyderabad are busy planning to bid adieu to 2022 with family and friends. And when we talk about New Year parties and celebrations, it is all about the usage of non-recyclable plastics products. Every year, we see NGOs, citizen forums, and green campaigners urging people to celebrate the eve in an environmentally friendly way.

One such NGO is Dha3R, which works towards making the environment a better place. The NGO is urging the people of Hyderabad to celebrate the New Year parties in an eco-friendly way by avoiding the usage of plastics.

“People do a lot of shopping to celebrate New Year, and around 80-90 products purchased are primarily made up of plastics. Of which, again 50-60% of stuff comprise non-recyclable plastic,’’ said Venkat Ankam, co-founder of the Dha3R.

The NGO, which calls for collective action to protect Mother Nature, is suggesting people, particularly those who celebrate parties in homes and gated communities, to cut down on the usage of plastics by purchasing bio-degradable products.

“People can use reusable dishware (plates, spoons, cups, and others), reusable water cans, fabric bunting, flowers, and eco-friendly gifts instead of going with plastics products. Individuals can also consume fruit-infused water or fruit juices instead of carbonated soft drinks and other beverages. There are many eco-stores available in Hyderabad, where people can purchase the stuff for New Year celebrations,” said the environmentalist.

With their active campaigns, the Hyderabad-based NGO has been able to convince a few gated communities in LB Nagar and other areas of the city to celebrate New Year’s Eve in a sustainable style.

“Our main intention is to increase awareness among people about green parties to save planet earth,” he finally added.