Celebrities pay tribute to Kaikala Satyanarayana on Twitter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:34 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: After the legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana passed away on Friday in Hyderabad, celebrities took to social media platforms to send their condolences. The veteran actor was 87 and suffering from age-related ailments for a long time. Satyanarayana became a trending topic on Twitter after it was announced that he had passed away as others in the business paid tribute to the legend.

Superstar Mahesh Babu penned a long message and recalled working with him. “Extremely saddened by the passing away of #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu. I have some very fond memories of working with him. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace (sic).”

“Woke up to the news of Satyanarayana garu. Feels like I have lost a bit of my childhood. Was A Great actor and Good man. Om Shanti (sic),” added Adivi Sesh.

People remarked that his contribution to Telugu cinema will always be celebrated, championed and cherished. “Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever!! May his soul rest in peace (sic),” tweeted Ram Charan.

Actor Gopichand expressed, “Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He will continue to live on through his work. My deepest condolences to his family (sic).”

Ravi Teja said, “Grief-stricken by the demise of the legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He is One of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen. My sincere condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shanti (sic).”

Manchu Manoj shared, “Deeply saddened by the sudden demise legendary actor #KaikalaSatyanarayana garu, his contribution to telugu cinema will be remembered forever, Deepest condolences. Om Shanti (sic).”

Actors Sharwanand, Kalyanram Nandamuri, Sudheer Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, directors K Raghavendra Rao, Maruthi, and Anil Ravipudi, among others also penned emotional notes on Twitter.