CM KCR pays tributes to veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana

Chandrashekhar Rao said Kaikala Satyanarayana has endeared himself to Telugu people with his innate ability to play any different type of characters in Telugu films

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:31 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has offered his condolences to the family members of veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana who passed away at the age of 87, due to age-related ailments at his residence in Hyderabad on Friday.

Honouring the services rendered by Satyanarayana as a versatile artiste to the Telugu film industry and also as former MP to the people of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, he instructed the officials to perform the last rites with full State honours.

The Chief Minister also visited the residence of Satyanarayana at Banjara Hills and paid floral tributes. He consoled the family members and recalled his long association with Satynarayana as an actor and later as an MP.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao said senior actor Kaikala Satyanarayana was a great person and an actor par excellence who competed with top heroes of his era. “He was a versatile actor who played any role and earned a great reputation. I also worked with him for a while, during his stint as an MP and had memorable experiences. It is unfortunate that the Telugu film industry lost an actor like Satyanarayana,” he said.

Further, the Chief Minister stated that Kaikala Satyanarayana left an indelible mark in the hearts of the people as the ‘Navarasa Nata Sarvabouma’.

He recalled that as a first-generation actor in the film industry, Satyanarayana won the admiration of three generations of Telugu audiences through his varied performances in different roles. He stated that Satyanarayana rendered great service as a Parliament member as well.

Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLCs S Madhusudhanachari, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLAs Maganti Gopinath, Danam Nagender, Balka Suman, along with BRS leaders Venugopala Chary, Dasoju Shravan, and others were present.