‘Celebrity Beef’ season one to stream on Hayu from August 3

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:54 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: Joel McHale stars as host and executive producer of ‘Celebrity Beef’, the cooking show that turns pop culture feuds into a battle of foods.

This comedic competition series will follow two celebrity contestants each week as they go head-to-head in a cook-off and squash their beef with knives in hand, spices on the rack and ready to prepare the best dish this side of the Hollywood Hills. As the celebrities attempt to settle the score in the kitchen, things get spicy as they reveal the inside scoop of their rivalry.

As host, Joel acts as prosecutor, judge and jury, creating twists and turns with various challenges throughout the showdown. The winner of each challenge will have an advantage over their competitor, such as being treated to exclusive ingredients, while the loser receives a cruel punishment, like swapping out their knives for gardening tools.

At the end of each episode, the contestants present their final meal to Joel for the ultimate taste test, as he crowns one person the winner and helps the duos squash their beef once and for all. The victor will also receive a trophy and is awarded $10,000 for their charity of choice.

Celebrity contestants include: Cheryl Hines & Rachael Harris; Ben Higgins & Nick Viall; Cynthia Bailey & Todd Bridges; Andy Grammer & Justin Baldoni; Justin Sylvester & Loni Love; Dolores Catania & Caroline Manzo; Missi Pyle & Jeff Lewis; and Nikki & Brie Bella.

‘Celebrity Beef’ is produced by The Content Group, part of Asylum Entertainment Group, with Joel McHale, Rebecca Hertz, Steven Michaels, Jodi Flynn, James Macnab, Andi Walker Ochoa and Ariel Brozell serving as executive producers.