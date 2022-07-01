Check out what Hayu has in store for viewers this July

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:49 PM, Fri - 1 July 22

Hyderabad: Hayu, NBCUniversal’s subscription-based video-streaming service, available in India among many other countries, features on demand reality television episodes of series. Thanks to series like ‘The Real Housewives…’ franchise, ‘Celebrity Game Face’, ‘Murdered by Morning’, ‘Mathis Family Matters’, ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’, and ‘Living with a Serial Killer’, the platform has gained much popularity with Indian viewers.

Hayu has a lot on offer this July.

Check out:

Below Deck Mediterrean Season 7 – Tuesday, July 12

Captain Sandy brings 163-foot motor yacht “Home” to the pristine waters of Malta, one of the smallest and most historic archipelagos in the world. Different from previous charter seasons, Sandy is working with a complex hybrid vessel making it more unpredictable to navigate. To ensure smooth sailing this year, Sandy brings on a trio of new department heads, but when surprising friction in the galley intensifies between the Chief Stew and Chef, who came onto the boat as colleagues and friends, tension permeates through the entire boat. Meanwhile, the deck team faces an uphill battle when one crew member is unable to adapt to the high demands of Mediterranean superyachting, forcing others to pick up the slack. From difficult charter guests to roller-coaster boatmances and challenges with hierarchy on board, these yachties go to unthinkable lengths to survive the charter season.

The Real Housewives of Durban S2 – Saturday, July 30

Head to the breath-taking coast of South Africa for a glimpse inside the luxurious lives of seven women who are navigating an exclusive world of high fashion, lavish expenses, successful businesses and so much more. The new season will follow the glamourous group as they juggle personal relationships, parenting challenges and their own business empires, while stirring up plenty of drama along the way.

Married To Medicine Atlanta Season 9 – Monday, July 11

Follow the fast-paced and drama-filled lives of some of Atlanta’s most dynamic and successful women, including doctors and wives of doctors, as they juggle bustling careers, family, and social calendars. From baby deliveries to some of Atlanta’s largest charities, these women are united by medicine, but often struggle to maintain friendships in the face of their world’s rigid hierarchy. These passionate women prove that in the capital of the South, and the world of medicine, image is everything… and it’s not enough to just be any type of doctor or doctor’s wife.

Snapped Season 31 – Monday, July 18

Who are these women and what drives them to kill? This hit true crime series profiles the fascinating cases of women accused of murder. Did they really do it? And, if so, why? Whether the motivation was revenge against a cheating husband, the promise of a hefty insurance payoff, or putting an end to years of abuse, the reasons are as varied as the women themselves. From socialites to secretaries, female killers share one thing in common: at some point, they all just… Snapped!