Celestial wedding of Sri Satyanarayana Swamy, Sri Rama Devi performed at Mancherial

Priests of the shrine and vedic scholars organized the celestial wedding of Sri Satyanarayana Swamy and Sri Rama Devi amidst chants and hymns

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Priests and vedic scholars perform celestial wedding of Sri Satyanarayana Swamy and Rama Devi at a hillock temple at Gudem village in Dandepalli mandal on Thursday.

Mancherial: The celestial wedding of Sri Satyanarayana Swamy and Sri Rama Devi was performed on a colorful note on the premises of the ancient Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple in Gudem village of Dandepalli mandal on Thursday evening.

Priests of the shrine and vedic scholars organized the celestial wedding of Sri Satyanarayana Swamy and Sri Rama Devi amidst chants and hymns. Mancherial MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao along with his wife presented silk clothing to the deities on behalf of the State government.

Also Read Bird Walk in Mancherial’s Kawal Tiger Reserve from Feb 4

The event was an important affair of the eight-day long annual ceremonies of Sri Satyanarayana Swamy, which began at the temple on January 30. The historic hillock shrine was decorated with colorful lamps and flowers. A large number of devotees belonging to several parts of Mancherial and neighboring Jagtial, Peddapalli and Karimnagar districts thronged the temple.