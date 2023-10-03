Central Election Commission visits Hyderabad to inspect poll preparations

Over 30 leaders from 10 different political parties, including the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi met the CEC officials.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hyderabad: A 17-member delegation led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar arrived in the city on Tuesday to assess poll preparedness in the State.

As part of its three-day visit, the Central Election Commission (CEC) held meetings with political parties in the afternoon. Over 30 leaders from 10 different political parties, including the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi met the CEC officials and shared their views, besides lodging a few complaints.

The State Congress team led by Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to the Chief Election Commissioner to take up intensive revision of Electoral Rolls before going to Lok Sabha elections, which are scheduled to be held in 2024.

All the leading political parties, including the BJP, Telugu Desam, CPI, Aam Aadmi Party and YSR Congress leaders met the CEC officials and lodged different complaints.

Later in the day, the CEC team held a meeting with the 22 Enforcement Agencies teams on the arrangements to be made for the smooth conduct of the elections.

On Wednesday, the CEC team is likely to convene meetings with District Collectors, SPs and Police Commissioners. This would be followed with meetings with Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari and DGP Anjani Kumar.

On Thursday, the CEC team would interact with State icons, differently-abled persons and young voters to promote awareness and participation in the democratic process. A press conference is also scheduled on the last day.