Central team reaches Hyderabad to assess flood damage

By | Published: 2:10 pm

Hyderabad: The five-Member inter Ministerial Team led by Praveen Vashista, Joint Secretary, Government of India, met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at the BRKR Bhavan here on Thursday and discussed the flood situation and relief measures in the State.

​The central team was constituted by the Government of India to assess the damage caused by floods in Telangana. The Committee will tour the flood affected areas to assess the extent of damage to properties and crops during recent heavy rains and floods.

The five member-team comprises Praveen Vashista, Joint Secretary, R.B Kaul, Consultant, Ministry of Finance, K.Manoharan, Director, Department of Agriculture, S.K.Kushwaha, S.E., Transport and Highways, M. Raghuram, S.E., Ministry of Water Resources, according to a press release.

