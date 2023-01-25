| Centre Awards 13 Policemen From Telangana With Police Medal For Meritorious Service

The union government on the occasion of Republic Day awarded 13 policemen from Telangana with Police Medal for Meritorious Service

From L-R: Tarun joshi, Viswaprasad P and Anil kumar

Hyderabad: The union government on the occasion of Republic Day awarded 13 policemen from Telangana with Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The police officials are Tarun Joshi – Inspector General of Police, Perla Viswa Prasad – Deputy Inspector General of Police, G Sridhar – ACP Cyberabad, Poonati Narasimha Rao – DSP Intelligence, Ramapogu Arunraj Kumar – DSP Telangana, Gandla Venkateshwarlu – Inspector Karimnagar, Mamila Sridhar Reddy – Inspector Hyderabad city police, Narayana Swamy Jaishankar – ARSI TSSP, Karukonda Dayaseela – Reserve Inspector Warangal, Gangula Achyutha Reddy – Assistant Assault Commander Greyhounds, Nadimpally Ramdev Reddy – Inspector Intelligence Department, Ijari Veera Ramanjaneyulu, ARSI Intelligence and Bonda Venkat Sanyasee Rao Inspector TSPF.

Telangana Intelligence Chief Anil Kumar and Additional Commandant-TSSP 12th Battalion Brungi Ramakrishna were awarded the prestigious President Medal by the union Government.

The officers from AP who received awards include Balli Ravi Chandra; SP Guntur, Yarram Sreenivasa Reddy, SPDO Dhone Nandyal district, Korangi Praveen Kumar, DSP Visakhapatnam, , Boddapati Satyanarayana, ASP (armed reserve), Kakinada, J Siva Narayana Swamy, DSP ACB and ten others.