Centre awards 13 policemen from Telangana with Police Medal for Meritorious Service

Hyderabad: The union government on the occasion of Republic Day awarded 13 policemen from Telangana with Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
The police officials are Tarun Joshi – Inspector General of Police, Perla Viswa Prasad – Deputy Inspector General of Police, G Sridhar – ACP Cyberabad, Poonati Narasimha Rao – DSP Intelligence, Ramapogu Arunraj Kumar – DSP Telangana, Gandla Venkateshwarlu – Inspector Karimnagar, Mamila Sridhar Reddy – Inspector Hyderabad city police, Narayana Swamy Jaishankar – ARSI TSSP, Karukonda Dayaseela – Reserve Inspector Warangal, Gangula Achyutha Reddy – Assistant Assault Commander Greyhounds, Nadimpally Ramdev Reddy – Inspector Intelligence Department, Ijari Veera Ramanjaneyulu, ARSI Intelligence and Bonda Venkat Sanyasee Rao Inspector TSPF.
Telangana Intelligence Chief Anil Kumar and Additional Commandant-TSSP 12th Battalion Brungi Ramakrishna were awarded the prestigious President Medal by the union Government.
The officers from AP who received awards include Balli Ravi Chandra; SP Guntur, Yarram Sreenivasa Reddy, SPDO Dhone Nandyal district, Korangi Praveen Kumar, DSP Visakhapatnam, , Boddapati Satyanarayana, ASP (armed reserve), Kakinada, J Siva Narayana Swamy, DSP ACB and ten others.