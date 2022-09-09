Centre cannot stop Telangana’s march to glory: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:25 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

(File Photo) TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao asserted that it cannot break the spirit or stop Telangana's march to glory.

Hyderabad: Accusing the Centre of putting spokes in the wheel, TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao asserted that it cannot break the spirit or stop Telangana’s march to glory. Despite the Centre not extending its support, he stated that the State had repeatedly outperformed others on various fronts.

In a series of tweets, Rama Rao said after the union government scrapped ITIR-Hyderabad, Telangana’s IT output grew by 3.2 times in last eight years recording a 15 per cent CAGR and last year, one out of three IT jobs created in the country was from Hyderabad.

Also Read TRS slams Governor Tamilisai

While the Centre stiffled Telangana by not releasing funds on time and imposed FRBM restrictions on its borrowings, the State has contributed five percent of India’s GDP with just 2.5 per cent of nation’s population.

“We increased our per capita by more than double in last eight years; Highest for a large state in India, (sic)” he tweeted. Though the Centre refused to sanction the industrial corridors, Telangana recorded phenomenal industrial growth, creating 1.6 million new jobs and sanctioning 20,000 new units. “You did not sanction a Bulk Drug Park for Telangana, yet we will build one of world’s largest Pharma City, (sic)” the Industries Minister vowed.

He went on to remind that the Centre refused to support Mission Kakatiya, but the State rejuvenated 20,000 lakes to become an inspiration to the union government’s “Amrut Sarovar” programme. Despite the Centre’s refusing support, the State government is building 33 government medical colleges in all its district headquarters; completed Kaleshwaram project, world’s largest lift irrigation scheme, on its own; became first Indian State to provide potable drinking water to cent per cent households.

“We will also complete all other pending irrigation projects with or without your support. We are #Telangana. We know how to Fight against odds, How to Dream & How to Achieve, (sic)” he declared.