TRS slams Governor Tamilisai

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:08 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

(File Photo) TRS continued its tirade against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for making baseless allegations against the TRS government

Hyderabad: The TRS continued its tirade against Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for making baseless allegations against the TRS government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The Ministers and the party leaders accused her ignoring her Constitutional role as the Governor and instead, taking up the role of the Opposition leader.

Participating in a meeting at Tandur in Vikarabad district, Health Minister T Harish Rao lambasted the Governor for making regressive remarks against government doctors and staff in the State. He said despite being a doctor herself, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan termed the medical and health services as poor.

“Telangana is ranked number one in Health and Wellness rankings, as well as is positioned third in terms of health and medical facilities. While the Centre has lauded the improved medical and health conditions in the State on numerous occasions, it is disheartening to listen her remarks,” he said.

Harish Rao advised Governor Tamilisai to visit the AIIMS at Bibinagar which is being run by the Centre to witness the really poor facilities. He asserted that the Centre did not spend a paise for the government medical colleges being established by the State government in all district headquarters.

Housing Minister V Prashanth Reddy who participated in development programmes at Velpur in Nizamabad district, demanded to know how the Governor nominated by the Centre can criticise the State government democratically elected by the people of the State.

He felt that she was merely parroting the script given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders. He questioned the Governor on her claims of being politically-unbiased despite holding secret political meetings with the BJP leaders at Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav found fault with the Governor for misusing her official position and targeting the TRS government with political motives. “She brought shame to the Constitutional post by indulging in petty political mudslinging. It is improper for her to make such remarks,” he added.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy accused Tamilisai of turning the Constitutional office of Raj Bhavan into a political party office. He felt that she would face people’s ire just like former Governor Ramlal during the NT Rama Rao’s regime in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He said while the Centre and other State governments were appreciating the development in Telangana, the Governor has turned a blind eye to them.