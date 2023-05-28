Centre deceiving tribal communities: Satyavathi Rathod

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod demanded that the Centre increase the tribal reservation in education and jobs from the current 7.5 percent to 10 percent

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod speaking at the National Banjara Meet 2023 in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Accusing Modi-government of deceiving tribal communities, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod demanded that the Centre increase the tribal reservation in education and jobs from the current 7.5 percent to 10 percent.

Speaking at the National Banjara Meet 2023 here on Sunday, the Minister stated that the Telangana government had increased reservation for tribal from 6 percent to 10 percent and had been implementing several schemes for their welfare and development. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had constructed Kumram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan and Sevalal Banjara Bhavan which were named after tribal revolutionary leader Kumram Bheem and Banjara spiritual leader Sant Sevalal respectively, she recalled.

She urged the Centre to officially celebrate the birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal Maharaj across the country. Highlighting various measures being taken by the State government for the development of tribal in the State, she said government had sanctioned Rs 2,000 crore to construct 3152.41 km roads to connect all the tribal habitats in the State and upgraded 3,146 tandas to gram panchayats to empower the tribal communities. Representatives from various Banjara associations took part in the meeting and passed 14 resolutions for the development of the community.

