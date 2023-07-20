Centre denies establishment of NSU or Olympic Park in Telangana

Hyderabad: The BJP-led union government has declared that no National Sports University (NSU) or Olympic Park will be established in Telangana.

BJP MP from Telangana K Laxman in Rajya Sabha had asked union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur about any plans to set up NSU or Olympic Park.

In reply to the MP’s unstarred question on Thursday, the union Minister said the National Sports University (NSU) was been set up at Imphal in Manipur to cater to students and athletes from all States and UTs, including Telangana. The responsibility to promote and develop sports, including sports education, rests primarily with respective State or UT Governments. The union Government supplements their efforts by bridging critical gaps, he said.

Regarding plans to set up Olympic Park in Telangana for providing facilities to sports persons for training, the union Minister said there was no such proposal. However, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) was introduced to provide assistance and caters to elite athletes from all the States or UTs, in their preparations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, he added.