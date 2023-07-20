Trainee IAS officers visit Lakshmi Barrage at Medigadda

A group of trainee IAS officers from the 2022 batch made a visit to the Lakshmi (Medigadda) Barrage on Thursday.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A group of trainee IAS officers from the 2022 batch made a visit to the Lakshmi (Medigadda) Barrage on Thursday following the recommendations of Nodal Officer Dr Srinivas. The Director General of the Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute, Shashank Goyal, initiated this visit, along with Course Director AS Ramachandram.

The delegation of IAS officers included Umashankar, Amit, Mayank, Vikas, Kiranmayi, and Shraddha. They were accompanied by Medigadda Barrage DyEE Tirupati Reddy, Irrigation AE, JEs, and Mahadevpur Deputy Tahsildar Krishna during the programme. The purpose of this visit was to provide the trainee officers with practical exposure and insights into the functioning and importance of the Medigadda Barrage which is the main project of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). The team has also visited the Kaleshwaram temple.

