Centre ensured no shortage of fertilisers in last 7 years: Minister

He said there would not be any shortage of fertilisers by 2024 and the import of fertilizers would also be stopped.

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: The Central government did not allow any shortage of fertilisers in the country in the last seven years, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said here on Sunday. Addressing a press conference here before heading to Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited, Khuba said the Centre introduced several initiatives for the welfare of farmers in the country since 2014.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disburse the 9th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, popularly known as PM-Kisan on Monday, benefitting more than 10 crore farmers. Since 2015, five fertilizer companies at Ramagundam, Sindri in Jharkhand, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Talcher in Odisha and Jodhpur in Chhattisgarh were revived by the Central government. These companies have a combined capacity of producing 12.70 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers.

He said there would not be any shortage of fertilisers by 2024 and the import of fertilizers would also be stopped. The Prime Minister has taken a series of revolutionary decisions including the revival of five factories, he said. The Minister said huge funds were invested in reviving Ramagundam Fertiliser Company in March last and production was also started.

“I am inspecting the company tomorrow,” he said. When asked about the shortage of fertilisers, the Minister replied that “We have not seen shortage of fertilisers anywhere including Telangana in the last seven years,” he said. Explaining in detail the availability of urea in Telangana as on date, he said officials from the Ministry would interact with authorities in each State every Tuesday to take stock of the situation. Khuba said the farm laws would certainly benefit farmers.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .