‘Centre humiliated Telangana and its people’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:48 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is addressing the women at Srigiripally in Gajwel Mandal of Siddipet district on Sunday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal humiliated Telangana and its people by suggesting that the citizens of the State consume broken rice when a Ministerial delegation from the State met him to request procurement of Yasangi paddy.

Speaking in several programmes at Srigiripally in Gajwel mandal, the Minister said the people of Telangana must teach a fitting lesson to the BJP government at the Centre in the next elections.

Stating that rise in prices of all essentials such as fuel and gas, among others, will be contained once the BJP government is dethroned from the Centre, Harish Rao said there were 15 lakh jobs lying vacant in various ministries of the union government and PSUs over the years. “The BJP failed to keep its promise of filling posts in the government sector,” he said, adding that the Telangana government had filled over 1.30 lakh vacancies and had also initiated the process for recruitment to another 91,000 posts. He challenged BJP State President Bandi Sanjay to ensure filling of 15 lakh vacant posts at the Centre.

The Minister also offered prayers at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple located on a hillock at Srigiripally. Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy, MLC Dr V Yadava Reddy and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .